Lake Havasu City is ready to kick off construction of a couple new water wells that will provide a redundant water supply and allow the city to take the city’s primary water source offline for maintenance or repairs.
The City Council voted unanimously to hire Stewart Brothers Drilling Company of New Mexico to start work on a couple new wells along London Bridge Road to boost the water capacity of a series of wells known as the North Well Field. The additional wells would allow the North Well Field to independently supply Havasu with the water it needs on a daily basis. The council hired Stewart Brothers for $1,408,902 to complete the drilling and install the casing for both of the new wells. Jacobs Engineering, which completed the design work for the wells, estimated the cost at $1,410,000.
Stewart Brothers bid was the lowest of five received by the city and Project Manager Jason Hart, with the Public Works Engineering Division, said they received a lot of positive feedback from past clients of the company.
Hart said this part of the project is expected to take five months to complete, with a projected end date of July 2021.
“We are excited that we’ve got this bid and looking forward to getting this project started,” Hart said.
About the new wells
Lake Havasu City has been working toward a backup water supply for several years and conducted exploratory drilling in five locations, mostly along London Bridge Road.
The city will be installing one of the wells at the public works facility (Well 22), and the other at the water treatment plant (Well 23). The city has said those sites are both ideal, thanks to their location near existing infrastructure that will minimize the amount of additional pipeline needed in order to connect the wells to the water treatment center.
“We have been working on this for a long time, and we couldn’t have been more fortunate in terms of the sites,” said Mayor Cal Sheehy during the meeting. “That worked out really, really well.”
Hart told the council that both wells will be drilled roughly 570 lineal feet, and each is expected to produce 1,400 gallons per minute or more — about 2 million gallons a day — once completed.
Once the drilling is complete and the casing installed the city will run a few tests to make sure the wells’ production match the estimates.
Hart said each well is expected to last for about 40 to 50 years.
Currently, the city has three working wells in the North Well Field, which Hart said are between 30 and 40 years old. Well 18 is able to produce 2.2 million gallons per day (mgd), Well 14 has a 1.6 mgd capacity, and Well 10’s capacity is 1.4 mgd for a total of 5.2 mgd. Hart said Havasu’s target water capacity is 7.6 mgd.
The two new wells will boost the total capacity up to 9.2 mgd. Hart said the plan would be to have four of the wells operate at full capacity to reach that target, with the other well serving as a backup.
Money
Havasu has a total of $3,828,910 set aside this year in its CIP for the backup water supply, leaving $2,420,008 after the hire of Stewart Brothers. The CIP also budgeted another $359,865 for Fiscal Year 2021-22. All of the money for the project comes from the Irrigation and Drainage District, which currently provides money to sustain the city’s water service.
Once the drilling is finished and the well casing installed, Hart said the final step will be to complete the well facility and finish the pipeline needed to transport the water to the treatment center. That will still need to come back before the City Council for final approval.
