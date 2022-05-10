The Lake Havasu City Council will be diving into the specifics of next year’s budget during its work session this week.
The council will meet with city staff on Thursday for its second of two planned budget work sessions. During Thursday’s session councilmembers will get their first in-depth look at the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23, after spending the work session in April going over the city’s Capital Improvement Plan. According to meeting documents, the proposed budget for every department within the city combined is $162.81 million. The wastewater department’s budget of $37.96 million would be the largest, followed by water ($23.74 million), police ($20.77 million), and fire ($19.83 million).
Meeting documents also show that city staff is proposing an additional 28 full-time staff positions be included in the budget for next year. More than half of the new positions would be for public safety including a dozen additional positions in the fire department – 11 firefighter/paramedics that would all be paid for with the SAFER Grant, if it is awarded, and a management analyst for the fire department. Staff is also proposing seven new full time positions in the police department including another officer, two additional trainees, another detention officer, a public safety supervisor, and two records clerks.
The council will also hear more about personnel costs for its employees next year – which are expected to be 12.9% higher than they are this year due to a variety of different factors. The council will also have an opportunity to discuss its plans for the $8.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act money that is set aside for Havasu.
The work session is scheduled to begin Thursday at 9 a.m. in the council chambers, located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The session will be open to the public like any other City Council meeting, but no formal votes will be taken during the work session. Councilmembers will have an opportunity to discuss the budget proposal from staff and suggest changes, but it will not come up for an official vote until June 14, when Havasu has scheduled the adoption of the tentative budget and the 5-year CIP. The final budget is scheduled to be adopted at the council’s June 28 meeting.
