After nine months of studies and discussion, the Lake Havasu City Council made its final decision about how to adjust the rates Havasu charges for water and sewer services in the city. Ultimately, the council decided to enact the options that would be cheapest for low volume single family consumers.
The City Council was presented with two potential options for how to set up its rates by consultants from Willdan Financial Services, which has taken the lead on the Utility Rate Study over the past nine months. The council selected Option B for water, which consultant Kevin Burnett called the “Low Volume User Approach,” because it minimizes the burden on those who use less water. The council also selected Option B for sewer, which will increase the monthly base charge for customers - but by less than Option A would have - while including some additional charge for use.
The City Council voted 6-1 to adopt Option B for both water and for sewer. Councilmember Cameron Moses cast the dissenting vote. Moses had previously expressed his support for Option B for sewer, but said he preferred Option A for water.
Councilmembers Jim Dolan and Nancy Campbell both said they preferred Option B for both water and for sewer because it would be the cheapest options for low end consumers - although Campbell said she thought all of the options that Willdan provided would have been acceptable.
Burnett told the council that, based on the recently completed rate study, the city’s water system will need an additional $7 million per year to operate over the next few years. He said the city’s sewer system would also need an additional $3 million per year for ongoing maintenance and operations. Burnett said both options for each system were designed to raise the same amount of money.
But different residents will be affected a little differently as the changes go into place. Councilmember David Lane noted that some people’s water or sewer bills will likely increase, some will stay more or less the same, and others will actually see their bills lowered a little.
Burnett said the two main goals in designing the various options for both water and sewer were revenue stability and incentivizing conservation.
The city’s new water rates will increase the monthly base payment for water from $6.45 to $9.02 for a 0.75 in. water meter - which accounts for the vast majority of residential water users in the city. That monthly charge will include the use of up to 500 cubic feet of water for single family residents for no additional cost. Burnett said about 11 percent of water users in the city currently use 500 cubic feet or less per month. Those who use between 501 and 4,000 cubic feet, about 77 percent of residences in town according to Burnett, would pay an additional $1.74 for every 100 cubic feet used above 500. The rate per 100 cubic feet of water raises again from 4,001 to 10,000 at a cost of $2.16, and $2.70 for water use over 10,000.
For sewer, councilmembers selected the option that will continue to charge single family residences based on how heavily they use the system rather than a single flat rate for everyone, as proposed in Option A. The new sewer rates will include a $52.14 base fee every month - up from $41 under the current rates. Sewer users will also be charged an additional $1.76 per 100 cubic feet of use, with a maximum of 750 cubic feet. Burnett said any use above 750 cubic feet is assumed for outdoor use.
Now that the new water and sewer rates have been approved, they will officially take effect on July 1.
