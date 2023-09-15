Lake Havasu City is preparing for what will be the biggest event for Jet Ski racers around the world. Lake Havasu will be hosting two different international races the last week of September and first week of October.
While the International Jet Sports Boating Association will be holding its World Finals in Lake Havasu City for the 42nd time, Pro Watercross is hosting the International Cup at the “Jet Ski capital of the world” for the very first time.
“By 1982, personal watercraft racing had grown tao need a World Championship and IJSBA chose Lake Havasu City for the first installment for the low cost, the flexibility, and the predictable weather that was set on a gorgeous desert backdrop,” said Scott Frazier, executive director of IJSBA. “ After the first experience, there was no going back- it would be impossible to find a location like this.”
AJ Handler, CEO of Pro Watercross, felt the same way when he visited Lake Havasu City after the organization Go Lake Havasu City invited Pro Watercross to hold their International Cup on the lake.
Jackie Leatherman, director of experiences for Go Lake Havasu, could not give an answer as to why the organization asked Pro Watercross to come because the only liaison between Go Lake Havasu and Pro Watercross was Terrence Concannon, who has since left the organization.
The Pro Watercross International Cup will take place Thursday, Sept. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 1, with vintage classes competing on Thursday, amateur classes competing on Friday, pro classes competing on Saturday and JR stars and freestyle riding happening on Sunday.
The event will be held at the Havasu Riviera Marina and the admissions fee will be $15 a day or $30 for four days. In addition to the racing, there will be entertainment such as a bounce house and fishing competition as well as food trucks and other refreshments.
The IJSBA World Finals will take place Monday, Oct. 2 through Sunday, Oct. 8, with practice beginning on Monday, amateur racing Tuesday through Thursday and Pro classes racing Friday through Sunday. Additionally, there will be a freestyle show under the London Bridge on Saturday, Oct. 7.
The event will take place at the Crazy Horse Campgrounds. There will also be a personal watercraft trade show.
“The tradeshow portion of World Finals is the planet’s only dedicated personal watercraft trade show,” Frazier said. “This year we have the largest turnout of vendors and exhibitors since the onset of the pandemic and there are some great new products that will be seen for the very first time.”
Both organizations stated that they did not coordinate their events taking place so close to each other. Handler said that he thought it would be a great opportunity for racers around the world to come and take part in both races. However, IJSBA does not agree.
In their code of conduct, IJSBA released an announcement saying that individuals would not be able to participate in their event if they participated in any other Jet Ski racing event after Sept. 28.
“IJSBA must protect the identity of our event which has run for 42 consecutive years,” reads the code of conduct. “We cannot control who does what outside of our own organization and outside events are normally not our concern. At the same time, we cannot run the risk of public confusion for incidents that take place on Lake Havasu during the time the World Finals is in operation. Therefore, the World Finals will not accept competitors who participate in any event not organized and insured by IJSBA, on Lake Havasu, during the period of September 29-October 8. There are no punishments implied by this policy, IJSBA has always maintained a policy that competitors can run wherever they want even where other entities do not reciprocate. However, given the potential for rival events to be confused, and for that confusion to trigger coverage from IJSBA’s insurance due to overlapping dates, IJSBA must make this protective decision at this time.”
Therefore, Jet Ski racers will not be able to participate in both events.
“It is concerning that this situation was able to happen,” Frazier said. “Having a non-associated event which seems to want to draw from the international competitor base IJSBA is responsible for bringing here causes public confusion, creates increase risk, is poor stewardship of the lake, puts unnecessary focus on Body Beach, and the dilution potential sends an uncertain message to any entity which seeks to bring a large scale event to Lake Havasu City expecting that the investment to come will be put towards goodwill between that organizer and the community.”
Frazier said that IJSBA is not willing to accept cross liability for people who are attending the other event. He said that in the past they have been held liable for incidents that did not happen during their event or by participants in the event.
“IJSBA has been asked to mitigate many incidents through the boundary of Lake Havasu City,” Frazier said. “ One example is that, last year, IJSBA was asked to take responsibility for some fuel drums that were dumped in federal lands. Because the drums were a product frequently used by personal watercraft competitors, it was assumed that personal watercraft competitors were responsible for dumping this waste out in the desert.”
IJSBA looked into the matter and discovered that the disposal was not caused by any of the competitors in the 2022 World Finals.
“We do not have the ability to stop an event from happening at the same time as ours,” Frazier said. “ However, if similar events are going to be allowed to coincide with an event of our size and stature then we need to mitigate our exposure and ask people who are here for another event to stick with that event once our event gets going.”
Pro Watercross does not feel the same way.
“We are aware of the IJSBA's decision to prohibit athletes/racers from participating in the IJSBA if they compete in the International Cup,” Handler said. “We regret that they have chosen to take this path. We hope that the IJSBA will reconsider their decision and allow athletes to compete in both the IJSBA and the International Cup.”
Despite the fact that racers will not be able to participate in both events, both IJSBA and Pro Watercross are expecting a large turnout.
IJSBA currently has 200 competitors signed up, but they expect to have over 400 racers this year and have entries from USA, Canada, Brazil, New Zealand, Australia, Thailand, United Kingdom, Morocco, Kuwait, Germany, Ukraine, Serbia, Philippines, Monaco, Japan, France, United Arab Emirates, Cambodia and others.
The final qualifying race for IJSBA is taking place this weekend and any individual who participates in the qualifier will be able to race at the World Finals.
Pro Watercross has no idea how many people will be competing in their event since they are allowing anybody to sign up whether they participated in the qualifying race or not. The qualifying race was held at the Havasu Riviera Marina and it was over 120 degrees outside, according to Handler.
Therefore, they decided to allow anybody to compete in the International Cup. 138 people attended the qualifier, so Handler expects they will see at least that many people.
Many Jet Ski racers are looking forward to racing in the events and the comradery that comes with Jet Ski races.
“We’re just a loose collection of weirdos that all got into the same sport,” said Nic Verdone, a Jet Ski racer who lives in Lake Havasu City. “Everyone just wants you to show up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.