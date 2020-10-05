Repairs to the London Bridge railing are still several months away, but a company has been hired to get the project started and it will cost the city significantly less than past bridge repairs have.
City Manager Jess Knudson said the city has worked with its insurance provider to hire Prescott-based Technology Construction for the repair of three sections of railing on the London Bridge. The railings were destroyed when a drunk driver crossed traffic and hit the railing over the Fourth of July weekend. Lake Havasu City has had four similar incidents which required repairs on the London Bridge since it was relocated to Havasu in 1967. The most recent incident prior to this year was in December 2014, and Technology Construction was hired to do the subsequent repairs.
“They have worked on repairs on the London Bridge in the past and we are pleased with their service,” Knudson said. “So we are going to be utilizing them again with this effort.”
The bill for the repair in 2014 was about $146,000. Knudson said this time the full cost is $235,000, but the city’s deductible is just $1,000. In the past he said the city paid roughly a $25,000 deductible but a couple years ago Havasu switched into the Southwest Risk Pool, a non-profit organization established for cities and counties in Arizona, which has helped the city save money in instances like this.
During Coffee with the Mayor and City Manager on Friday, Knudson said the city’s insurance company will likely go after the driver of the vehicle and his insurance company to recoup some of their share of the costs.
Knudson said the repairs are estimated to take another three months to complete. That is longer than repairs would likely take on other bridges, but the London Bridge is obviously unique.
“There is a process that is put in place to make sure that the final result blends in nicely with the rest of the London Bridge,” Knudson said. “We don’t want repairs that are going to stick out or look newer than the rest of the bridge. So it is a longer process to get it complete, but the results will be what we need them to be.”
I hope they squeeze the drunk to he point he has to beg for a beer. Useless person.
