The Lake Havasu City Transportation Department wrapped up its first pilot bus route on Friday. No buses will be running for the next couple months as the city takes the rest of the summer to go over the ridership data it collected while preparing to kick off a second pilot bus route this fall.
The pilot route, called the Gray Route, was the first fixed route the city has had since the Havasu Area Transit system dissolved back in 2010. The city has been working on reviving its transportation system through making use of federally available grant money for public transportation over the past few years and has come up with a three-tiered system designed to be more flexible and less focused on fixed routes than the city’s past bus systems.
The new transportation system kicked off on July 1, 2021 with Flex – a paratransit door to door ride service for disabled or elderly people that took the place of Havasu Mobility. In mid-September Havasu debuted Direct, which is a door-to-door ride share service similar to Uber or Lyft. The city’s fixed route bus system is called Bridge.
The Gray Route was Havasu’s first pilot bus route which kicked off at the end of February. The route had a total of nine bus stops including the Pima Wash Parking Lot, Havasu Regional Medical Center, Hampton Inn, Safeway and Albertsons, Arizona State University campus, The Views and Smiths. The pilot route operated Monday through Friday (excluding holidays) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
When the Gray Route first kicked off, the plan was for it to run as a pilot route for about a month, before transitioning to a permanent fixed route in early May. But Transportation Director Patrick Cipres said those plans have since changed. The route continued to run as a free pilot route for a little over four months before wrapping up on Friday. Instead of moving straight into a permanent fixed route that charges fares to ride, Cipres said the department has decided to take some time to go over the data it collected before testing out a new pilot route this fall.
“We collected feedback and data from that and now we are pulling all of that information together,” Cipres said. “Plus it is summer, and not a lot of people want to walk out and stand in the heat to get on the fixed route. So I figured it was a good opportunity to end that pilot route, look at the feedback we have been getting, and start creating the second pilot route which will be completely different.”
Cipres said the city is considering a couple different potential routes for the second pilot this fall and will use the information collected from both its first pilot bus route, and from Direct, to hone in the next route and its stops.
“We know where a lot of people are going,” Cipres said. “A lot of people are going to work, a lot of people are going out to eat or grocery shopping. We still have a lot of information we pull out every week, so we already know different pockets that we probably need to start focusing on more.”
Cipres said the goal of the pilot routes are meant to test out the demand for bus service in specific locations, and to suss out the best places for stops to pick up and drop off customers.
“I feel like we have enough technology that we can forecast a pretty good next pilot route as well. So we will put it out, run it, and see if we can get positive information and data off of it,” Cipres said. “Right now we are still trying to build an infrastructure. That is why we decided it’s time to take a look at the second pilot route now.”
Ridership
Cipres said Bridge provided a total of 44 rides during the 22 days it operated in June, but there were significant differences in how frequently people used the route from month to month throughout the four month pilot program.
“They were busy earlier in the year with ASU students and it was cooler so we still had a lot of snowbirds and winter visitors,” Cipres said. “You can see it drop off when spring break came in and then during the summer it really started to drop.”
But Direct has seen much more steady use since it opened last fall. Cipres said Direct provided a total of 797 rides in June alone.
“Since we started in September it has gone non-stop,” Cipres said. “Just yesterday we had 52 Direct rides. That is a lot for four drivers working a five hour shift. It tells you that the market is getting used to what we provide.”
He said Direct seems to be getting more and more popular as the word spread
“We get so many first time riders every day, and we see a lot of regular riders every day too,” Cipres said. “So we are trying to utilize that, which was the whole idea of the micro transit. We aren’t trying to replace HAT where the buses were going all over town. The design is to use micro transit to either take people from point A to point B or to a hub where they can take one of the bus routes. We still have to identify which route is going to start up the best.”
Cipres said he believes that as more and more people will consider using Direct as gas prices continue to increase.
Meanwhile, Flex has been operating for just over a year now after taking the baton from Havasu Mobility and offering a similar ride service for handicaped and elderly people who may need a little extra help getting in and out of a vehicle.
Cipres said Flex provided a total of 203 rides in June.
Lessons from the Gray Route
Cipres said the Gray Route provided some valuable information for the new transportation department throughout its four month pilot run.
He said based on Havasu’s previous experience with HAT, the city already knew that McCulloch Boulevard is a little too narrow for a bus stop but the pilot route confirmed that. Cipres said the city also suspected that the number of people using the bus would decline over the summer as temperatures rise and that proved to be the case as well.
“We saw riders declining as soon as it go hot,” he said.
Cipres said the data from the Gray Route will also help the city determine ridership demand, and help identify the best places for bus stops.
One of the biggest surprises during the first pilot route came from the local hotels. Cipres said there appears to be less demand for public transportation from hotel guests than the city had anticipated prior to the pandemic.
“Since covid we have seen a different demographic that came in and stayed at the hotels,” he said. “Most of them didn’t need transit because they came from California with their own cars. Before covid we knew that it was a big need because people that came in didn’t have a second car. They maybe flew in and drove here in a rental car. But now the majority of people in the hotels are bringing their own car. That was something that we quickly identified.”
Cipres said another thing the department learned through the fixed route was that Arizona State University students were much more likely to hitch a ride to campus on Direct, rather than taking the bus – even though there is a bus stop near the campus.
Public meetings and more information
Cipres said the transportation department plans to hold some more public meetings this fall to get input on the new public transportation systems offered by the city. He said dates and locations of those public meetings will be released when they are available.
The department has also set up its own website at lhctransit.org. The website includes up to date information and announcements from the department, as well as informational videos explaining how use the city’s public transportation, and it allows citizens to provide feedback or ask questions.
