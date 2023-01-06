After years of discussion by Mohave County officials, residents of Southern and Central Lake Havasu City could receive antenna television service under a planned expansion of the Mohave County Television Improvement District.

On Friday, Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson announced plans to provide those services, which have long been lacking for many Havasu residents — despite residents having paid county taxes for those services since the district was created in 1983.

Thomas Garven

Really a good idea and I am all in for a separate tower somewhere near the South end of town. Some location like partway up the side of a mountain should do it.

Would hit most of Central and South Havasu, the County development area and even some campers using public lands South of town. Speaking of Public Land's, could it go on those lands with appropriate agency approvals?

