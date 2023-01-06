After years of discussion by Mohave County officials, residents of Southern and Central Lake Havasu City could receive antenna television service under a planned expansion of the Mohave County Television Improvement District.
On Friday, Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson announced plans to provide those services, which have long been lacking for many Havasu residents — despite residents having paid county taxes for those services since the district was created in 1983.
“There are many residents on the south side and even some centrally located in Havasu who cannot get TV service, but they are paying $10 to $20 per year for it on their property tax bills,” Johnson said. “In order to provide all of Havasu with service, we put into this year’s budget to build another TV tower in Havasu, to provide more coverage to those underserved areas.”
But according to Johnson, another tower may not be possible due to FCC restrictions. Johnson said that after county officials budgeted for a possible new repeater tower in Havasu, the county learned that the FCC had put a hold on any new transmission towers under the Television Improvement District.
Johnson says the county was left with two options: Either to upgrade equipment at the county’s existing repeater tower on Goat Hill, or to move the county’s transmission equipment from Goat Hill to another area where more Havasu residents may receive the service. The county has chosen the former of those options.
According to Johnson, either option would allow the county to serve more Havasu taxpayers this year.
The county will work with Kingman-based WECOM to provide that service. WECOM officials are expected to test upgraded transmission equipment at the Goat Hill facility beginning Jan. 9.
As of this year, the Mohave County Television Improvement District remained the only district of its kind in the U.S. The district was initially created to serve residents of the county’s rural, mountainous regions and provide antenna television service that would otherwise be unavailable. The district includes more than two dozen towers throughout Mohave County and provides over-the-air television service from Phoenix and Las Vegas.
The Goat Hill facility, north of Havasu, has long only served Desert Hills and Northern Lake Havasu City residents.
(1) comment
Really a good idea and I am all in for a separate tower somewhere near the South end of town. Some location like partway up the side of a mountain should do it.
Would hit most of Central and South Havasu, the County development area and even some campers using public lands South of town. Speaking of Public Land's, could it go on those lands with appropriate agency approvals?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.