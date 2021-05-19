Justin Hembree has been hired as the new Lake Havasu City Metropolitan Planning Organization manager.
In an executive meeting last week, the LHMPO board unanimously voted to offer Hembree an 18 month contract with an annual salary of $83,000.
“The MPO is excited to have Justin join our team,’ Chairman and Lake Havasu Citiy Mayor Cal Sheehy said. “Justin has great experience working with transportation planning in the region and will be able to transition into his new role seamlessly to continue to do the good work the MPO does in our community.”
Before stepping into his new role in Havasu, Hembree worked with the Western Arizona Council of Governments where he was a transportation program manager.
