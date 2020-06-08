Lake Havasu City has been setting aside some extra money in the reserve for the last few years and the city has recently changed its policy to reflect those practices.
At its meeting on May 26, the City Council unanimously approved some updates to its Fiscal Sustainability Plan that provides guidance and lists responsibilities on a wide range of financial topics including budgeting, financial planning, and how to manage excess funds to save for times of trouble. City Manager Jess Knudson said such plans are common for cities throughout the state and country, but Havasu’s plan was last updated in 2007 and was a little bit dated.
“In this version we have gone through and updated terminology, and made sure that we have got best business practices included in the policy,” said Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen at the May 26 City Council meeting.
Olsen said there were two major changes made to the policy. The first change removes a provision in the previous plan that calls for the City Council to set the maximum number of full-time equivalent employees for the city. Olsen explained that the council would still have a say in the maximum number of employees through setting the budget for city salaries.
“That will provide more flexibility for the city manager to actually set the city services and adapt things to what is needed for the services at that time,” Olsen said.
The second change to the fiscal sustainability plan increases Lake Havasu City’s budget stabilization reserve in the general fund from 15% to 25% of the average actual revenues for the previous five years. Knudson said that policy change is already part of the city’s practice, and has been reflected in the city’s budgets for the last several years.
“Previously direction has come from council for that to occur, but we wanted to get that in a formal policy to guide not just this year or next year, but future years as well,” Knudson said.
Knudson said holding more funds in reserve, as the city has done in recent years, comes in handy in times of economic trouble such as the recession in 2008.
“Twenty-five percent is equal to one quarter of the year,” Knudson said. “So we would have three months to make some decisions in terms of how we need to impact services.”
Olsen said the reserve for the general fund was singled out for a change from 15% to 25% because of the volatility of sales tax revenues, which are the largest contributor to Havasu’s general fund. The reserve for more stable funds like the water fund, wastewater fund, and highway user fund were kept at 15%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.