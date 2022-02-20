Lake Havasu City is finally getting the patent for SARA Park, which it originally applied for in 2011.
The council will consider accepting the quitclaim deeds and patents for the 1,082.11 acre recreation park on the south side of town.
The land is currently owned by the Bureau of Land Management and the land patent will create a similar situation as Rotary Park which is also formerly BLM land that Havasu was given the patents to. SARA Park was originally leased to the Lake Havasu Irrigation and Drainage District in 1973 under the Recreation and Public Purposes Act, and the lease was reassigned to Mohave County in 1974. Havasu began operating the park in 2002 under an agreement with the county, and the lease was reassigned to the city in 2009.
Over the last 20 years Havasu has constructed multiple improvements in SARA Park including ball fields, parking lots, a dog park and more.
But now that the city has the patent for the property the city will no longer have to go through the permitting process with BLM for any future improvements, and special events at SARA Park will not need to be permitted by BLM either.
