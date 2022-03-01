Lake Havasu City is inviting all service members and veterans to the Vietnam Veterans Day outdoor cookout event held Tuesday, March 29, at the Friends of the Fair Rodeo Grounds at SARA Park. Gates opens at 10:30 a.m. Veterans who need transportation to and from the event may reserve a spot through City Transit Services at 928-453-7600, by 5 p.m. on March 18. Additionally, the City Hall lobby, located at 2330 McCulloch Boulevard North, is hosting the Mohave Military Museum’s “O Say Can You See” Exhibit, featuring uniforms, photographs, and militaria demonstrating evolving tactics and technology during the global conflict of World War II and beyond.
Lake Havasu City will honor vets at outdoor cookout
