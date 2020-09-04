Last week, Lake Havasu City Police arrested a woman for attempting to stab a man over cigarettes. Police were called to the 2100 block on Birch Square Aug. 30 where they found Rebecca Reyes, 55, upset with a man who brought her cigarettes. Reyes attempted to stab him with a steak knife in his car. Police say the man was able to get the knife away from her before she could stab him but the altercation left both of them with minor injuries. According to the police report, Reyes kept repeating that she wanted to hurt him. Reyes was taken into police custody and is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct with a weapon.
— Today’s News-Herald
