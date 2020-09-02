Lake Havasu City police were dispatched for a welfare check Aug. 26 on a car that was in a parking lot on McCulloch Boulevard. Police found a woman named Brittany Nichols, 29, in her car with heroin and methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia. In March of this year, police cited and released Nichols due to the coronavirus. She was charged with four felony charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, two felony charges of possession of narcotic drugs and one charge of dangerous drug possession.
— Today’s News-Herald
