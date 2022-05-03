As has been the practice in recent years, Lake Havasu City plans to keep its primary property tax rate flat in Fiscal Year 2022-23 while allowing the amount of money levied by that rate to rise.
During the City Council work session on April 21, Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen told the council that city staff is once again proposing to keep Havasu’s property tax at 0.6718 per $100 of assessed value. Havasu has adopted that exact same rate in each of the last five fiscal years. Based on rising property values from the Mohave County Assessor’s Office, that levy is expected to collect $5,995,742 in FY2022-23 which is $388,047 more than the same rate produced in FY2021-22.
Olsen told the council that $139,615 of the expected levy is attributed to new construction over the past year. The remaining $248,432 of the additional levy is due to the increase in property values for existing homes and businesses.
Meanwhile, property owners within the Irrigation and Drainage District – which encompasses most of the Havasu city-limits but not quite all of the city – will not be assessed the annual $268.85 per acre of property. The IDD, which has provided money for the city’s water system since Havasu’s incorporation in 1978, is set to sunset at the end of the current fiscal year when the district’s debt is fully repaid.
In addition to Havasu’s primary property tax rate, the city also assesses property taxes in two special taxing districts to the owners of property within each district. The McCulloch Median district, which maintains the landscaping and lighting in the median of McCulloch Boulevard from Lake Havasu to Smoketree avenues, has had a steady rate of 0.5040 per $100 of assessed value in recent years. The London Bridge Plaza district, which maintains and operates the shared parking lot along with lighting and landscaping in the plaza, has been assessed at 0.7370 per $100 of value for the past several years.
The City Council will officially adopt the property tax rates for next year over the summer, as part of the city’s annual budgeting process.
