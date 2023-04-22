Jess Knudson

Jess Knudson

Lake Havasu City is planning to give its employees a 5% raise next year to help offset inflation.

During the City Council’s work session last week, Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen told the council that the city is proposing a 5% “Wage Stabilization Adjustment” for all employees as a way for the city to try to keep pace with the market as inflation has caused the price of nearly everything to increase. That raise will be in addition to the typical step increases that are baked into the city’s wage structure.

