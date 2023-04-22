Lake Havasu City is planning to give its employees a 5% raise next year to help offset inflation.
During the City Council’s work session last week, Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen told the council that the city is proposing a 5% “Wage Stabilization Adjustment” for all employees as a way for the city to try to keep pace with the market as inflation has caused the price of nearly everything to increase. That raise will be in addition to the typical step increases that are baked into the city’s wage structure.
All seven councilmembers said they support the proposed wage adjustment, although no final decisions were made during the work session last week. The raises will ultimately need to be included in the budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24, which the council will officially vote on in June.
Olsen said the “Wage Stabilization Adjustment” would cost the city an additional $2 million – about $400,000 for each 1% increase – which accounts for all employment costs such as social security, healthcare and retirement, in addition to salaries.
Last year the council approved a similar 3% across-the-board raise for its workers that it referred to as a “Cost of Living Adjustment.” That increase came as a result of 8% inflation experienced from 2021 into early 2022.
This year, Human Resources Director Bobbie Kimelton told the council at its planning session on Feb. 1 that Havasu employees pay is, on average, is about 13.5% below the market rate for similar jobs in similarly sized cities in Arizona. She said that the city is anticipated to fall between 3% and 5% further behind the market each year for the next four or five years without adjustments.
Lake Havasu City, like many employers, has struggled to attract and retain employees over the past couple years. City Manager Jess Knudson told Today’s News-Herald on Friday that the city currently has about 28 job vacancies it is attempting to fill right now. But he said that number was as high as 42 vacancies just a few months ago.
“There are several reasons, obviously, but one of those reasons is pay,” Knudson said.
Knudson said in addition to the across the board 5% raises, the city manager’s office has some flexibility in this year’s budget to be able to address specific pay discrepancies for positions that are particularly difficult to fill. He said the city is planning to do the same thing again this year. Knudson said recently some of the most difficult job openings to fill have been employees for the water and wastewater divisions, and public safety dispatch.
Councilmembers’ thoughts
Councilmember Nancy Campbell said she initially had concerns about the proposed wage stabilization adjustment, but now supports the plan after digging into the numbers of her own family business.
“I was concerned because I know the costs across the board just seem to be going up and up,” she said. “But I did my due diligence when I was doing my company’s taxes, and we are up 18% in salaries. So that has definitely changed my mind. I wouldn’t have been able to keep the good employees that I have.”
But Campbell did say that she believes a more targeted approach to raises will be more effective at attracting employees for positions that are difficult to fill.
“I don’t think it needs to be a flat 5% across the board,” she said. “I think each department needs to go to the city manager and let him know their concerns.”
Councilmember Michele Lin said she was also a little leery of the 5% wage adjustments at first, but ultimately decided to support it this year. But she said she wants to make sure that the council sends the message that city employees should not expect these types of raises to become an annual thing.
“I don’t want this to be coming back every single year as a way to be able to keep our employees by giving a wage increase,” Lin said. “I think we need to look at other things to find out why we are we having trouble retaining, and why are we having trouble recruiting? It can’t just be based on this.”
Councilmember David Lane also supported the raises, although he said 5% is “actually quite low.” He pointed out that it was the council’s unwillingness make an effort to keep its pay in line with the market that led to a city-wide positional analysis study a few years ago – and ultimately significant raises for many city employees in 2020 to bring them up to the market rate for their position.
“Prior councils continued to kick the can down the road, and not ensure that our employees were at a fair market value for the skills, knowledge and abilities that they bring to the city,” Lane said. “When we look at this 5%, it doesn’t even match the inflation rate. So even at a 5% increase we are actually going backwards.”
Moses agreed with Lane. He said he felt last year’s 3% cost of living adjustment was too low because inflation was 8% last year, and said he feels that the 5% wage stabilization adjustment will also fall short of keeping pace with the market.
“I know you don’t want [raises] to come back again and again, but I think we are going to keep coming back again and again because we are too afraid to make it right the first time,” Moses said. “That is how I view it.”
Moses agreed with Campbell that he prefers to take a more targeted approach to the pay issue as opposed to across-the-board raises, but noted that approach also has some potential draw backs to it over time.
“We may be fine with some of our higher tier leadership, but some of the lower and middle employees may need a bump up,” Moses said. “But the more we start playing with that, the more we might start getting back into issues with compressing our pay structure. That was one of the reasons we had to do the last analysis. So it’s a tricky situation. I appreciate everyone working towards it, because it is something we definitely need to fix.”
Councilmember Jim Dolan said he feels like Havasu will continue to fall further behind the market with the 5% adjustment. Dolan argued that the city should take a more proactive approach.
“I think this is the band aid that we need to rip off,” Dolan said. “We have done it once before with a majority of this council. Whether that is another positional analysis or have Bobbie let it rip and tell us exactly what we need to do, let’s do it. We are already behind the 8-ball. We are too far behind. I don’t think 5% is really going to do anything. I think we need to take this very seriously, or we are going to be way worse next year at this time.”
Mayor Cal Sheehy supported the 5% proposal, however, because even that is a fairly significant hit to the city’s budget.
“It is a big number – it’s $400,000 per 1%. We have to have balance,” Sheehy said. “We just don’t know what is coming. I think this is a good way to send the message to our team that you are so important to us, we value you, we thank you for what you are doing, and we are going to keep an eye on you throughout this whole process. But we also need to balance the reserves. If we increase in one area, then we have to take it from somewhere else.”
Councilmember Jeni Coke also supported the proposed wage increases. She said in her role at Havasu Regional Medical Center, she has witnessed a societal shift with people more willing to travel to work in a different community than they live in if the pay is higher. She said that makes the market for employees more competitive, even if they already live here.
“It’s unfortunate that we have to have these discussions every year, but it is what is happening in the world we live in today,” Coke said. “Although you and I like to live here and work here, there are people who like to live here but will work somewhere else and will be just as happy. It’s just the reality of where we live and trying to keep our talented people here and working for us.”
