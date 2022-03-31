Black Bear Diner was bustling once again on Thursday as the restaurant franchise re-opened its Lake Havasu City location for the first time since a kitchen fire in November 2021. The 3,628 square foot restaurant with a capacity of 104 customers at 1900 N. McCulloch Blvd. will be open every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. – serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Lake Havasu City's Black Bear Diner reopens after fire forces closure
Michael Zogg
Today's News-Herald
-
- Updated
- 0
