A new housing study is looking into issues of affordability and availability in Lake Havasu City.
Mohave County is conducting the study in Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City, and Kingman.
Although recent studies were completed in Lake Havasu City and Kingman, a countywide study has not been done in over 15 years.
The latest study in Lake Havasu City was discussed during a March 28 City Council meeting.
According to that study, there are 875 apartments in city limits. There are also roughly 7,646 housing units considered vacant.
Mohave County Community Services Director Michael Smith said data from the Lake Havasu City study will be used as a reference along with information from the new study.
The main goal of the study, Smith said, is to find the missing middle and determine where income guidelines need to be.
Another goal is to examine multifamily housing and diversity in housing, according to City Manager Jeff Knudson.
“When it comes to housing, what’s important is that we have a diverse housing stock that meets the needs of our residents and the community from those that are maybe more affluent or those who are retired,” Knudson said. “They are going to have their own housing needs.
Tourism and seasonal residents also need to be taken into consideration, according to Knudson.
“Havasu is a tourist town, so we certainly need housing inventory for the employees within the tourism industry, so that’s servers and bartenders and housekeepers and so forth,” Knudson said.
As of the July 19 Tri-City council meeting, Mohave County had not completed the study, however, Smith gave a presentation on the progress.
Smith said the county formed a committee and hired a consultant to explore different housing issues, community meetings were held in each of the three cities, and surveys were mailed and posted online for residents.
“I am happy to report, it’s not statistical, but if someone would have told me we got 800 plus surveys back from the community, I would have raised my hand and said thank you, thank you,” Smith said during his presentation.
Of the three cities, Bullhead City has recently started working on several housing projects. Bullhead City Mayor Steve D’Amico gave an update during the Tri-City Council meeting.
“We have three different apartment buildings coming up near and around Mohave Community College,” Mayor D’Amico said. “We also have three new affordable housing projects pending with more than 150 apartments. We also have more than 500 units under the new construction and review.”
In Lake Havasu City, there are no current projects in the works, however, Knudson said more project ideas are being presented by property owners, builders, developers, and others.
“We are seeing that people are bringing projects to the city based on requests for zoning changes or other similar requests that are necessary to develop and build those types of projects,” Knudson said.
At a county level, Smith said Mohave County is strong when it comes to housing, although there are issues, such as inflation.
“We have an affordability issue, look at the interest rates, where they have gone. That changes the affordability tremendously.” Smith said. “When you look at the wages within the community, that also has to be addressed, and we are working on that.”
Once the study is complete, solutions will be discussed, and the issue will be brought to the board of supervisors to read and accept sometime in September.
