Lake Havasu City’s record-setting pace for sales tax collections this fiscal year accelerated slightly in early 2022, leaving the city 12.6% ahead of last year’s collections through the first eight months of the Fiscal Year.
According to the Arizona Department of Revenue, Havasu’s 2% city sales tax, its 1% restaurant and bar tax, and the 3% hotel/motel tax combined to produce a total of $3,262,299 in revenue during the month of February – which is a 16.4% increase from collections in February 2021. Through the first eight months of FY2021-22, which began on July 1, Havasu’s sales taxes have produced a total of $24,462,440 for the city. Collections were up 10.9% through the first half of the fiscal year but that increased an additional 1.7% after a 19.8% increase in collections in January 2022 compared to 2021, followed by the 16.4% increase in February.
Fiscal Year 2021-22 set a new record for sales tax revenue in Havasu after bringing in $35,414,167 throughout the year last year. According to current projections the city is on pace to eclipse last year’s total with a little more than $38.5 million in revenue by the end of FY21-22 on June 30.
For comparison, the roughly $24.5 million produced through the first eight months this fiscal year is already nearly $1.2 million more than sales taxes produced during the entire year in FY2017-18. Sales tax collections have increased every year in Havasu for more than a decade – since the city hit a low mark in the wake of the housing market crash in 2008.
Lake Havasu City’s hotel and motel tax and its restaurant and bar tax were both particularly productive in February. The 3% bed tax produced $180,348 in February 2022 which is a 27.1% increase over February 2021 while the $165,450 produced by the 1% food and beverage tax was 22.9% more than the same month the year before. Meanwhile, the 2% city sales tax produced $2,916,500 in February which is a 15.5% increase over collections in February 2021.
Through the first eight months, the restaurant and bar tax is up 15.4% over FY2020-21, the hotel/motel tax is up 13.9%, and the city sales tax is up 12.4%.
Collections by industry
Nearly every industry has reported higher sales tax collections through the first eight months of FY2022, compared to the same timeframe in FY21.
Retail is Havasu’s largest industry in terms of sales tax collection and it is up 8.5% – a little more than $1 million – so far this fiscal year. The use tax has produced 43% more revenue for the city so far this fiscal year, while retail market place is up 23.6%, restaurants and bars are up 18.5%, accommodations is up 14.5%, construction has increased 9.9%, rental, leasing, and license ticked up 1.5%, and the “other” category has increased by 32.7%.
The only industry that has produced less sales tax revenue in Havasu in FY22 than in FY21 is communications and utilities which has fallen 21.9% - representing a drop of about $67,000 in sales tax revenue.
Retail sales
Retail sales account for the largest transaction privilege tax collections in Havasu, and every retail category produced more sales tax revenue in February 2022 than it did in February 2021.
Motor vehicle and parts sales is the largest single retail category in the city, but saw the smallest increase with just a 0.8% bump in sales tax produced in February 2022 compared to 2021. Brick and mortar retail stores experienced the largest jump in February with a 23.9% increase, followed by “other” retail increasing 15.8%, online retail up 14.9%, building materials, lawn and garden up 10.6%, home furnishings and appliances up 9.4%, and food and beverage stores up 2.4%.
Collectively, retail sales produced 9.8% more in revenue during February this year than they did last year.
