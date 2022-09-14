Lake Havasu City’s investment in a secondary water well already started to pay off this spring after its main well sprung a leak, and the city is planning to further solidify both its primary and secondary wells over the next year or so.
When Havasu last updated its water master plan in 2018, it placed an emphasis on the city’s need to improve its water supply capacity, reliability and vulnerability in order to ensure a stable supply of water for its citizens. With that goal in mind, Havasu has been working to build redundancy into its water system ever since.
Havasu’s search for additional water pumping capacity started with exploratory drilling back in 2018. After testing several locations around town and finding a couple good locations for wells the City Council approved a contract to design the new wells and, ultimately, to move forward with construction.
Although both of the new water wells have significantly less pumping capacity than the Horizontal Collector Well, the city’s plan is to use the new wells in conjunction with several existing wells in what is known as the North Well Field in order to meet the city’s daily water use needs.
Construction kicked off on Dec. 8 last year and both of the new wells have since been nearly completed. But the project ran into delays near the finish line because the pumps and motors ordered for the wells have yet to arrive due to supply chain issues.
In May the City Council approved renting a pump and motor in order to bring at least one of the new wells online in time for the city’s peak water use in July and August. Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski said the temporary pump was installed and has been in service since July. The rental pump and motor were installed on Well 23, located near the water treatment plant on London Bridge Road. Kozlowski said the well is currently rated at 1,500 gallons per minute with the temporary pump, which is expected to increase to a rating of 2,000 gallons per minute once the permanent pump is installed.
Prior to the wells’ construction, project manager Jason Hart told the City Council during a December meeting that the new wells were expected to have a capacity of about 1,400 gallons per minute or more.
After waiting on the last pieces of equipment to arrive for the better part of a year, Kozlowski said the city now expects the pumps for the new wells to arrive soon.
“The plan is to install the first pump on Well 22 at the Public Works Facility and get the piping completed in September,” Kozlowski said. “Once that is up and running then the contractor will replace the temporary pump at Well 23.”
Kozlowski said the city plans to have both permanent pumps installed by mid-October.
The Horizontal Collector Well at London Bridge Beach is the city’s primary water supply and has pumped the vast majority of water used by Havasu residents, businesses, and the city itself for the past 18 years. City staff say the pump has run almost non-stop since it was first installed in 2004 and although staff says the well itself is still in good condition, it is in need of a break for some much needed maintenance that isn’t able to be done while it is running.
The city’s efforts to create a back up water well appear to be just in time.
Kozlowski said in April the Horizontal Collector Well experienced some leaking from a discharge pipe, and the city was able to address the issue by shutting down the HCW for a little while. Kozlowski said staff managed to come up with a temporary fix to stop the leak and get the well on the island back into working order. But Kozlowski said Havasu has chosen to use the HCW intermittently since then, and has relied on the North Well Field as its main source of water since this spring.
Meanwhile, Havasu is moving forward with maintenance for the HCW that staff says is long overdue.
Last month, the CIty Council approved a change order to Jacobs Engineering Group’s contract to design the maintenance and improvements needed for the Horizontal Collector Well. Construction of the project is included in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan this fiscal year.
In addition to the two new pumps that will be permanently added to the North Well Field in the next month or so, Havasu is also planning some maintenance work to several of the existing wells on the north side of town.
Havasu has included a separate North Well Field Improvements project in its Capital Improvement Plan that focuses on maintenance and upgrades to the existing wells in the area. Kozlowski said the project is not expected to include any additional new pumps at this time, but the project will include replacing the motor control panels for two of the wells; upgrades to the electrical service and installing 20 additional feet of piping for three of the wells; and updating the remote terminal units and replacing flow meters for four of the wells in the North Well Field.
Kozlowski said designs for the project are currently underway, and are expected to be completed before by the end of 2022. He said Havasu’s goal is to start construction of the improvements by February and have the work completed by mid-June.
