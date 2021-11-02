After a year away, the band is back to play.
The pandemic canceled the Lake Havasu High School marching band’s 2020 season but, the Band of Knights is back on the field with a new halftime show which the band will perform on Saturday at the State Competition in Chandler.
Band teacher Kimberly Schreiber says the marching band is currently in the “heart” of its competitive season, but really the band’s season started back in July with a two week band camp that went from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We cover a lot of things in band camp…” Schreiber said. “It is because there is so much involved with marching band. (Students) have to learn how to play their instruments, they have to learn to play the songs and they have to learn to march on the field.”
One of the many things students learned at band camp was this year’s halftime show called “True Colors”. The show has three movements or sections titled “Blank Canvas”, “True Colors” and “At the Gallery”.
Schreiber says that she and her students chose to focus on a theme of self-discovery and acceptance for the show.
“We bought sashes for them which they decorated and tie-dyed and they put them in their uniform,” Schreiber said. “At the end of the second song they kneel down and pull out that sash to show I am proud of who I am, this is who I am. I figured out who I want to be AKA true colors.”
So far the Band of Knights have performed the show at three competitions and they scored enough points at their Oct. 19 show to qualify for the Arizona State Marching Band semifinals where they will compete against 14 other bands.
Schreiber, who as a student was a member of the LHHS marching band before she return as a teacher, says that it has been amazing to watch her students grow from July to where they are now.
“They learn what it is like to be part of a team, the camaraderie and the sportsmanship,” Schreiber said. “I always tell the kids that yes we are comparable with a sport but in marching band nobody gets benched. We are all on the field, all the time. So they really learn that comradery and that sense of competition.”
Along with its halftime show the LHHS has also been active these past few weeks performing in the London Bridge Days parade, and at the bridge dedication ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.