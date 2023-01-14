Havasu Balloon Festival and Fair

Havasu Balloon Festival and Fair organizers are still looking to fill about 500 volunteer shifts for the 12th annual Balloonfest.

Before the mass ascension of hot air balloons next Saturday at Balloonfest, attendees will rise and remove their caps for national anthem as sung by the Lake Havasu High School Choir.

According to LHHS Choir Director, Erica Sutterlin, the choir performing at BalloonFest is a mixture of the high school’s advance choir class and the choir open to the rest of the students in the school.

