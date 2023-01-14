Before the mass ascension of hot air balloons next Saturday at Balloonfest, attendees will rise and remove their caps for national anthem as sung by the Lake Havasu High School Choir.
According to LHHS Choir Director, Erica Sutterlin, the choir performing at BalloonFest is a mixture of the high school’s advance choir class and the choir open to the rest of the students in the school.
Sutterlin says the national anthem is one of the first pieces the choir learns at the beginning of the school year and is a piece that they are constantly rehearsing and fine tuning.
“We are running it every single day,” Sutterlin said.
The high school choir gets asked to perform the “Star Spangled Banner” at a lot of community events, Sutterlin says, but BalloonFest is the students’ favorite event.
“Already in August the students are asking me when is BalloonFest,” Sutterlin said.
Even with the early call time (the morning mass ascension is scheduled for 7:45 a.m.) Sutterlin says it will be no problem getting the students up and at the event.
“They will all be there with a smile on their faces because they really do enjoy it,” Sutterlin said.
