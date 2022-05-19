The class of 2022 is officially dismissed.
Thursday night, the Lake Havasu High School class of 2022 crossed the stage set up on their high school field and were handed the diploma they have worked so hard for these past four years. Friends and family packed the football field’s home and visitor bleachers to roar their support as their loved one crossed the stage as a high school student and left it a graduate.
The ceremony was started with opening remarks from class president, Alyssa Musselman, who reflected on just how long this journey has been for the seniors—720 days of hard work through uncertain times.
Along with Musselman, the three top students of the graduating class also shared some thoughts and words of encouragement with their peers. Co-salutatorian Dylan Caton encouraged his fellow students to focus on their passions as “now is your time to make the most of these passions.”
The other co-salutatorian, Alysen Rieth, asked her classmates to take a moment and pause so they could remember this night. Rieth also talked about how the memories made over the last four years will shape the person you go on to be.
The valedictorian for the LHHS class of 2022 was Aubrie Carver who gave her classmates three points to remember as they continue their journey. One, set high goals. Two, have a strong work ethic. Three, surround yourself with positive influences.
Along with the graduating class, LHHS also took sometime during the ceremony to recognize two alumnus; Bobbi Ann Johnson Holmes and Leo Biasiucci honoring them with the distinguished alumni award.
