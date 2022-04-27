Lake Havasu High School conducted a lockdown drill Wednesday morning that apparently startled some parents who received text messages from their children on campus.
Police dispatchers received calls about a "hard lockdown" at the campus just after 9 a.m. Minutes later, the dispatchers canceled directives to police officers who were sent to the high school, announcing that the school was conducting a drill.
At 9:24 a.m., the high school sent an email to parents that announced the lockdown drill.
"Lake Havasu High School is conducting a lock down drill at this time. We are practicing our lock down safety procedure with staff and students. When the lock down drill is over, we will resume our normal schedule. Thank you for your support in helping us keep LHHS safe."
