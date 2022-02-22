Lake Havasu High School classrooms were locked and students were kept indoors Tuesday afternoon at the request of police, who were responding to reports of an armed suspect near the facility. According to law enforcement officials, the call was a false alarm.
“It was unfounded,” said Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tyler Tribolet. “Apparently it was a misunderstanding by the reporting party. The individual they thought had a weapon was just a member of a construction crew who was working in the area.”
The lockdown at Lake Havasu High School lasted about 15 minutes, as police responded to the initial report and made efforts to ensure the suspect - if one existed - did not flee onto the school’s campus and potentially endanger staff or students.
