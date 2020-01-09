It appears that increased security measures at Lake Havasu High School will cost approximately $1 million.
That message was delivered to the Lake Havasu Unified School District’s governing board at its Tuesday meeting. Business Services Director Mike Murray said the cost will be paid for out of the $18 million bond fund. He said school security projects won’t detract from other planned improvement projects.
“We may have to dial down some landscaping,” but the high school project won’t deeply affect other plans, Murray said.
The district hired architecture firm EMC2 to design the new main office on the streetside of the campus just off of the Palo-Verde-Kiowa intersection. The office would be located in an area between the Performing Arts Center and the school’s cafeteria. The project also would include new fencing.
EMC2 is the same firm that devised the plans for the district’s athletic fields such as the renovation at the high school’s Lee Barnes Stadium.
The district also is planning to enhance security measures at Thunderbolt Middle School, but no design has been fully formulated.
A specific method
Murray also secured unanimous approval from the board for how the district will seek contractors for upcoming bond-funded projects.
The district is scrapping the competitive sealed bid method for seeking general contracting services. Instead, it will make its selection based on a process called an RFQ – a request for qualifications. At issue is the probability that the lowest bidder in a sealed bid situation won’t be the most qualified to handle the types of projects the schools are planning.
“An RFQ gives us more control,” Murray said. “We can work out with the contractor a guaranteed maximum price. We can have some say over what subcontractors they use. We’d like to get them to engage with local subcontractors.”
While an RFQ has the potential to limit the number of general contractors that the district can consider, he said it’s a necessary evil given the technical complexities of the projects.
Funding for the projects comes from the $49 million general obligation bond passed by voters in 2016. Planned renovations and projected costs also include Thunderbolt’s football field and track ($1.5 million) and the high school’s baseball and softball fields ($2.4 million). A stadium restroom-storage building is expected to cost $600,000. Three new school buses are estimated at $575,000.
The 2016 bond money is earmarked to help improve infrastructure issues throughout the district’s nine schools and administration office. The current round of projects is Phase Two of three phases.
