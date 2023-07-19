With school starting just around the corner, parents and students received a surprise email on Thursday informing them that 1,550 laptops have been purchased and will be distributed to all students at Lake Havasu High School will be receiving a laptop to use in school and at home.
“Every Lake Havasu High School student will receive a device to use for school-related purposes, including notetaking, assignments, tests, research and asking questions,” reads the letter.
The district received a total of $1,174,937.75 to purchase the laptops from the Emergency Connectivity Fund, a program funded by the Federal Communications Commission that assists schools in providing the tools needed to successfully operate during the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.