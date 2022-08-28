Beginning this fall sports season, Lake Havasu High School will only accept mobile tickets at the gates of all sporting events held at the school.
Lake Havasu High School athletic director Dustin Zampogna advises all Knights fans to download the Go Fan app on their mobile devices and order their tickets ahead of time.
There will be kiosks at the gates of each sporting event where you can purchase tickets with a credit or debit card only, but no cash will be accepted.
Zampogna advises Knights fans to order their tickets in advance via the Go Fan app or website to avoid lines at the gate. Lines will most likely occur the first few events as not every Knights fan knows about the new mobile ticketing approach.
The other high schools in the Knights’ section already use Go Fan for their sporting events and require visiting teams to have a mobile ticket as well as the home team.
