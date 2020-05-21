A giant line of cars and trucks snaked its way up Palo Verde Boulevard on Thursday morning as students and filtered into the high school’s parking lot in one big purple and gold procession. With plenty of honking and hollering, Lake Havasu High School said goodbye to its seniors and celebrated graduation day in a spirited send-off.
Most seniors wore their purple caps and gowns, some sitting atop decked-out trucks and waving out of car sunroofs. Purple and gold streamers, window paint, balloons and plenty of signs filled the parking lot and vehicles as the students weaved through four rows of teachers and staff before picking up their diploma upon exiting.
The event lasted from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday morning. It was organized to replace the traditional “teacher tunnel” that normally takes place at the final pep assembly of the year. It gives students the opportunity to say goodbye to teachers and staff and vice versa. According to Diana Asseier, LHUSD superintendent, the school did a poll to see what event seniors would miss the most, and the teacher tunnel was the top answer.
Shannon Williams, assistant principal at LHHS, said she was very pleased with how this event and graduation turned out, noting that seniors were able to walk across the stage, take home their individual banners hung along the field, receive their diplomas, and say goodbye to their favorite teachers.
