Lake Havasu City police have released additional information about a crash that killed a Lake Havasu High School student Wednesday night.
Police said in a news release that a 2008 Honda Fit was headed west on Chemehuevi Boulevard when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve at Silver King Drive, which caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and roll over, striking large landscaping rocks.
The car was occupied by a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. The girl, who was identified as Aaliyah Calvert, was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.
Police said the intersection of Chemehuevi Boulevard and Silver King Drive was closed for several hours due to the investigation.
Police said the crash is still under investigation, but speed appears to be a factor.
