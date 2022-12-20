It is never too early to start figuring out where you want to start your professional career.
Last week, the Lake Havasu High School students who took part in this semester’s Career Exploration Internship program sponsored by the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce had a celebratory lunch to commemorate the end of their internships.
Along with being joined by the employers they worked for, the 10 students were presented with $384 checks by chamber officials for the 30 hours of work they completed during the program.
Marsha Becker, the CTE Director for LHHS, says the career exploration program in an “invaluable” opportunity for students who are about to move on from public education.
“(Students) have an idea of what they like,” Becker said. “But to see it in action and to see the real work based learning happening, it just really motivates them.”
Since the Chamber started the program in 2015, Becker says the internship opportunity has grown in popularity to the point that the Chamber has added extra spots so that more students can participate.
“We are hoping this momentum continues and we’re able to fill all the spots,” Becker said. “It is getting popular with our businesses as well.”
With the program’s growth, Becker says she makes sure all kinds of students have the chance to participate in the program and “test the waters” of a career field they are interested in.
Below are the experiences of two of the students who took part in this semester’s Career Exploration Internship program.
LHUSD
LHHS Senior Abril Rodriguez says her aspirations of being a teacher started in her junior when she took the CTE course, education professions.
“It really caught my attention so I continued to pursue it,” Rodriguez said.
For her internship, Rodriguez was paired up with fourth grade Smoketree Elementary teacher, Katie Arzate.
For one week, Rodriguez would go to Arzate class from 12:50 to 2:30 p.m. and help Arzate with tasks in the class such as small group learning and tutoring first graders.
“(Abril) was able to take over for me and do a story time or something to get their wiggles out,” Arzate said.
Arzate, who was participating in the career exploration program for the first time, says she enjoyed having Rodriguez in class and that it was refreshing to see a young person so passionate about education.
“From my experience it was nice to have her and to see the passion she has for students already,” Arzate said. “I always say people are born to teach and you can tell see in Abril.”
For her part, Rodriguez says reporting to Smoketree after finishing her classes at the high school didn’t feel like clocking into a job.
“To me it didn’t feel so much like a job it felt like something I loved doing,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez says she learned a lot while in Arzate’s classroom and hopes in future to use what she has picked up.
“I would like at things that Arzate would use and think ‘oh I am going to use that when I work with kids’” Rodriguez said.
Other than patience, Rodriguez says the most important quality for a teacher is the ability to improvise and think on their feet.
“There are going to be certain things that will prevent you from completing your lesson plan the way you planned it,” Rodriguez said.
Whiz Guy
Senior Cody Lowery says he has always had an interest in taking things apart and putting them back together.
Then when he got to LHHS, Lowery said he enrolled into Michelle Burke’s app and software design classes which has only bolstered his love for tinkering with tech.
“I have been in her class for four years and I have learned how to do code, game making and web design which we are doing right now,” Lowery said.
So when presented with the opportunity to complete his internship with Whiz Kid, a local IT business, Lowery says he was all for it.
Over the 30 hours he worked for Whiz Kid., Lowery says he did a mix of things from customer service to diagnostics.
“Then also how to set up new computers and how to transfer data from old computers to new computers,” Lowery said.
At the end of his internship Lowery says he got the chance to build a PC for local business Castle Rock Doors, Millwork and Hardware.
One thing that Lowery says he learned while on the job is just how invaluable hotkeys and keywords are for techies.
“Especially when you’re setting up a computer,” Lowery said. “It can make it a lot quicker and easier to do.”
Vince Beltran, founder of Whiz Kids and a LHHS graduate himself, says his business doesn’t always get the opportunity to give back, so he always tries to take advantage of an opportunity to do so.
“We like giving back to the youth and community,” Beltran said. “We enjoyed it, enjoyed the opportunity and we look forward to doing it again.”
This is the second year that Whiz Kids has taken part in the career exploration program and both Beltran and his office manager, Nina Posenke, have been extremely impressed with the students they’ve worked with.
“You could tell that they want to be there,” Posenke said.
In fact they both wish they could keep interns like Lowery on for longer.
“It would be cool if the internship was longer because 30 hours really isn’t a lot,” Posenke said.
