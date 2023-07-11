Lake Havasu High School alumni continue to prove their academic success across the state.
Since 2017, data examined through Arizona State University in conjunction with Helios Decision Center for Education Excellence have found LHHS graduates to have high academic achievement. Communications and Community Outreach Coordinator Andrea Helart and Director of Student Achievement Jaime Festa-Daigle from the Lake Havasu Unified School District further assessed data from the report.
The report explores the students’ success in community colleges and public universities within Arizona.
Compared to their counterparts from other state schools, LHHS graduates rank exceedingly well in postsecondary education, the report states. Graduates tend to surpass students from Arizona high schools in STEM-related courses, such as computer science, aeronautics, math, and biology.
Other courses related to culinary arts, history, allied health, English, business, and art were also named as successful fields for LHHS graduates.
“While this report does not provide data about students at private or out-of-state institutions, nor does it provide data about students who enter the workforce directly, it provides insight to the success rate of Lake Havasu High School students after they have graduated,” Festa-Daigle concluded.
Beginning with the class of 2017, the report states that 1,092 LHHS graduates had enrolled in a minimum of one class at either Mohave Community College or Arizona State University. A number of students had begun their community college courses while still attending Lake Havasu High School, the report further states.
Certificates earned by the students have ranged from fire science and auto collision repair to criminal justice and phlebotomy, to name a few.
More than 70 percent of LHHS graduates currently hold a university-level GPA of 3.0 or higher, the report states. Since 2017, Northern Arizona University, Arizona State University and University of Arizona have seen enrollment from 490 of the high school’s graduates.
“LHHS is paving the way for students and the community, and is thankful for the many opportunities available at Lake Havasu High School,” Festa-Daigle stated. “Dedicated teachers, rigorous instruction and programs, such as career and technical education, and dual enrollment, are some of the reasons for this success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.