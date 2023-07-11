Study gives high marks to LHHS grads

Lake Havasu High School’s class of 2018, pictured, is included in a state-based report that examines the success of graduates following their high school graduation.

 Today's News-Herald File

Lake Havasu High School alumni continue to prove their academic success across the state.

Since 2017, data examined through Arizona State University in conjunction with Helios Decision Center for Education Excellence have found LHHS graduates to have high academic achievement. Communications and Community Outreach Coordinator Andrea Helart and Director of Student Achievement Jaime Festa-Daigle from the Lake Havasu Unified School District further assessed data from the report.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.