Sharing knowledge with Starline Elementary school students

Maya Aurand, the founder of LHHS’s Computer under Skills USA, helps a Starline elementary student with their Scratch game.

 Joey Postiglione/Today’s News-Herald

Lake Havasu High School students took their knowledge on the road last week to inspire the next generation of computer programmers.

On March 1, students in the Computers under Skills USA club or CUSA went on a field trip to Starline Elementary, where they taught fourth, fifth and sixth graders how to make video games with the coding program Scratch.

