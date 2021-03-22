Both Lake Havasu High School and Thunderbolt Middle School will be returning to a full schedule today after more than a year of remote and hybrid learning.
Lake Havasu Unified School District Superintendent Rebecca Stone announced on Feb. 24 that both schools would return to a full schedule with covid metrics improving and support from the Mohave County Health Department.
A week later after Stone’s announcement Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order that schools needed to fully reopen by March 15 or after spring break.
LHHS plans to hold regular fourth quarter events like graduation and prom if the metrics continue to improve with covid mitigation plans in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.