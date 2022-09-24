Home and Garden Show

The Lake Havasu Home and Garden Show showcases products and services for the home such as solar equipment, cookware, pest control and kitchen remodeling options. The event started Friday and will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lake Havasu Aquatic Center.

 La’Erica Conner-Sims/Today’s News-Herald

The annual Lake Havasu Home and Garden Show welcomed guests on Friday morning to showcase the latest products from various home vendors.

Formerly held by the Colorado River Building Industry Association, the show acquired new hosts to continue the event that draws in hundreds of homeowners and prospective homebuyers.

