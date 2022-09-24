The annual Lake Havasu Home and Garden Show welcomed guests on Friday morning to showcase the latest products from various home vendors.
Formerly held by the Colorado River Building Industry Association, the show acquired new hosts to continue the event that draws in hundreds of homeowners and prospective homebuyers.
Tim Van Vranken, owner of Hyla Southwest, along with his wife Susan Van Vranken made the jump to resume the show after learning of the association’s decision to stop hosting the event.
“We used to be a vendor for the home builders association, so we just decided we would do it ourselves,” Tim Van Vranken said.
Guests can expect to see a variety of products such as cookware, knife sets, solar equipment, artificial turf, amongst many more options.
Pampered Chef Director Tonya Rivello says she has been attending the home show for 11 years. Rivello’s event booth showcases “high quality kitchen tools” and provides guests with recipes for healthy eating.
“It’s wonderful to see your clients in person,” Rivello said. “I love the personal relationship with my customers and it’s great to see them face to face.”
The free event will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lake Havasu Aquatic Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.