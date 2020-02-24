Lake Havasu is being highlighted as the nation’s top spring break fishing spot by the website FishingBooker.com.
The website cites Lake Havasu’s location on the Arizona-California border, as well as its reputation as a spring break party scene, as the reasons it was selected as the top destination for spring break vacations.
The site points out that Lake Havasu is known for its ample supply of largemouth, smallmouth and striped bass, as well as bluegill and catfish. For local entertainment, the site recommends Havasu’s beaches and watersports activities, as well as its performing arts, breweries and restaurants.
Behind Lake Havasu on the list of top spring break fishing destination was Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, Daytona Beach, Flroida, Laguna Beach, California, Tybee Island, Georgia, and Orange Beach, Alabama.
FishingBooker says it is the world’s largest platform for connecting anglers and fishing guides, with more than 30,000 fishing trips available in nearly 2,000 destinations around the world .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.