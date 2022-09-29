Picking up the pace
Brandon Messick/Today's News-Herald

It takes a village to put on the personal watercraft world finals.

Next week, when the races start in the 41st International Jet Sports Boating Association World Finals it won’t just be world class riders in the water. Local volunteers with the Lake Havasu Marine Association will also be on the lake, working to ensure the event goes off without a hitch.

