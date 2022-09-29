It takes a village to put on the personal watercraft world finals.
Next week, when the races start in the 41st International Jet Sports Boating Association World Finals it won’t just be world class riders in the water. Local volunteers with the Lake Havasu Marine Association will also be on the lake, working to ensure the event goes off without a hitch.
According to Rick Riegler, the association president and CEO, the Marine Association is providing IJSBA with the group’s normal assistance known as marine event support. That support, Riegler says, has Marine Association volunteers set up around the perimeter of the course to make sure no one is straying from their designated areas.
“(We’re) the eyes and ears of the racers and for the boats that are actually on the lake to keep them from straying into the race course,” Riegler explained.
It hasn’t happened here, but Riegler says there have been events where boats or personal watercraft have run ashore into spectators. It’s a “very real possibility” which is why volunteers are out there to prevent it, Riegler says.
The Marine Association also assists with setting up and retrieving buoys that “outline the entire outer boundary of the course.” Riegler says the association places 12 buoys painted safety orange to identify the boundaries.
While it is work to make sure everything is going according to plan during the event, Riegler says there isn’t a better place in all of Havasu to watch the races.
“You are absolutely front row for the action and these are some of the world’s best riders that are coming to our little slice of heaven to compete for the glory,” Riegler said.
Riegler says the Marine Association is always looking for more volunteers. For those interested contact Riegler at 951-956-0883 or rdriegler@gmail.com.
