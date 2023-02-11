Heading into its 53rd year of existence, Black History Month acknowledges and celebrates the struggles and triumphs that Black Americans have faced since their ancestors’ enslaved arrival to the United States over 400 years ago.
As a starting point in the pages-long history that encompasses being Black in America, Dennis Miller, docent for the Lake Havasu Museum of History, made a decision to highlight two prominent Black historical figures. Through countless hours of researching, designing and installing, Miller chose Pearl Bailey and George Washington Carver to feature in his exhibit.
Jillian Usher, the museum’s executive director, says the exhibit that debuted on Friday is thought to be the first one that has been dedicated particularly to Black History Month.
Choosing a notable Black scientist and famous Black actress and singer was a decision that was long thought out by Miller. Regarding Bailey, her previous residency in Lake Havasu City garnered Miller’s attention along with the performer’s famed history. With appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show to penning her own books, Miller wanted to introduce her talents to Havasu’s younger residents.
“For Pearl Bailey, we had several artifacts in our collections that we pulled out including photographs, local articles and even a vinyl record of hers,” Usher said. “We put QR codes that link to Pearl Bailey’s artist page on both Spotify and Apple Music, so you can listen to her collection right from your phone.”
Drawing from his own background, Miller’s childhood home in Detroit was located by an elementary school that was named after Carver. Learning about Carver while he was a young student also drew Miller to know more about his contributions to the country.
Working as a professor at Tuskegee Institute, Carver spent 47 years educating Black Americans on farming techniques, which included his take on alternative crops that used sweet potatoes and peanuts instead of cotton.
The exhibit will remain at the museum until this summer to give visitors a chance to familiarize themselves with the selected Black figures.
“We wanted to debut to the community during Black History Month but find Black history to be timeless and that can be celebrated after February as well,” Miller said.
The Lake Havasu Museum of History is located at 320 London Bridge Road. For more information on the exhibit, visit www.havasumuseum.com or call 928-854-4938.
