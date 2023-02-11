Museum docent Dennis Miller

Museum docent Dennis Miller completed research on singer and actress Pearl Bailey, who was a resident of Lake Havasu City.

 Courtesy of Jillian Usher/Lake Havasu Museum of History

Heading into its 53rd year of existence, Black History Month acknowledges and celebrates the struggles and triumphs that Black Americans have faced since their ancestors’ enslaved arrival to the United States over 400 years ago.

As a starting point in the pages-long history that encompasses being Black in America, Dennis Miller, docent for the Lake Havasu Museum of History, made a decision to highlight two prominent Black historical figures. Through countless hours of researching, designing and installing, Miller chose Pearl Bailey and George Washington Carver to feature in his exhibit.

