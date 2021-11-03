The director of the Lake Havasu Museum of History was arrested on felony warrants issued out of San Diego County, according to Lake Havasu City Police.
Police Sgt. Chris Angus said Hannah Lea Rangel, 44, was arrested at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant related to violation of several California penal codes. The bond on the warrant was set at $100,000.
San Diego Superior Court documents show Rangel is charged with one count of grand theft by employee and six counts of identity theft. According to the documents, she is accused of six counts of unlawfully using the name of the San Diego Chinese Historical Museum on checks and credit card purchases totaling $19,087.94. According to the charges the first check was written on April 11, 2019, the same day associated with the grand theft charge. The other five checks and credit card purchases were between May 1 and May 3, 2019.
Rangel worked in an administrative role at the San Diego museum prior to being hired as director of the Lake Havasu Museum of History in summer of 2020.
According to Mohave County Jail Detention Assistant Rich Thornton, Rangel’s fugitive warrant stemmed from an original charge of felony larceny. The warrant was issued out of San Diego Superior Court on Sept. 24.
Lake Havasu Museum of History board members said they were not aware of the arrest Wednesday prior to Today’s News-Herald reaching out for comment.
“We don’t have a comment because we don’t have any information at this point,” said Melanie Preston, interim president of the Lake Havasu Museum of History. “We are shocked right now, especially coming out of this last month. We are pretty much just speechless.”
But Preston said the board is resolved to keep the museum open as they navigate appropriate next steps in the coming days. She confirmed that the museum will be open today and said that she will personally be there, along with the museum’s volunteers.
“We are going to continue to keep the museum operating and we will vote on someone to be a director in the meantime to step into that role and we will figure it out from there,” Preston said. “But we will still be open to the public.”
