The city’s children have been out of school for nearly three months now. For some Lake Havasu City families, the distance learning experiment with their teachers was a success. For others, not so much.
No matter how the digital learning experience panned out, many parents believe it’s high time to treat their kids to some hands-on educational learning. They are in luck. The Lake Havasu Museum of History is hosting its annual Summer Fun party for children. Visitors are welcome 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday beginning June 2 and running through August.
Admission for kids 12 and under is free. The cost is $7.50 per adult, said museum volunteer Jenny Anderson.
She was at the museum on Wednesday morning, putting final touches on more than a dozen exhibits and many special activities geared to youngsters. A retired teacher, she is especially tuned into the kinds of things that kids find fascinating and entertaining.
“The popular magnetic black sand and ‘Eyeclops’ will return,” she said, explaining that the magnifier allows a close-up look at crystals and rocks. “Even the adults enjoy these interactive activities.”
Games, puzzles, Havasuopoly, activity sheets, pet rock adoptions and a scavenger hunt within the museum are other features. New this year is a watershed exhibit.
“We’ve also made additions to a display to encourage conversation about the important role of water in the desert environment, how all life depends on it and how we use it,” Anderson said.
While visiting the museum, guests can explore other permanent exhibits. Archivist Gina Alby said some of the facility’s more precious artifacts include the original bill of sale of the London Bridge. The oversized document with its baronial wax seals is written in a fanciful script and dates to 1968. Ancient petroglyphs and priceless Anasazi pottery dating to 1250 A.D. are also in the museum’s collection.
“We always seem to have a lot of grandparents who bring their grandchildren every summer for this program,” she said. “Some stay for an hour or so. Others are here for three hours because the kids are having so much fun.”
She said the youth exhibits require adult supervision within the center area of the building. Volunteer docents will be on hand to answer questions. Children cannot just be dropped off for the Summer Fun party. An adult should accompany children and monitor them for safety at all times.
The museum is following CDC pandemic safety recommendations, which means all who enter must wear a face mask, frequently wash their hands and use hand sanitizer that will be liberally scattered about the museum. Guests will also be asked to practice social distancing. The precautions are intended to protect visitors and staff.
“Most of our volunteer staff is in the coronavirus ‘at-risk’ age and health group, so we are emphasizing the posted guidelines,” Anderson said. “Also, volunteers will make every attempt to sanitize frequently-handled objects and areas.”
Because the museum is limiting the number of visitors in the building at one time – 10 or so – Anderson suggested that guests call ahead to gauge foot traffic. Call 928-854-4938 for details.
