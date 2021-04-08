The Lake Havasu Museum of History is ready to re-open and Executive Director Hannah Rangel is excited to show what the museum has been up to over the past four months.
The museum has planned a grand re-opening for Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. which will feature some brand new exhibits, live animal programs and an ice cream social. The Lake Havasu Gem & Mineral Society and Havasu Rocks will also be on hand. In addition to geological displays, the society has planned several programs for the re-opening, including an ocean fossil imprinting class, a rock painting class, and they will be cracking geodes in front of the museum.
Admission to the museum will be free for Havasu residents for the entire month of April.
The Museum of History has been closed to the public since December due to rapidly increasing covid cases locally during that time. But Rangel said the museum’s staff and volunteers haven’t let the down time go to waste.
“We thought, ‘What better time to clean our collections and take some of our own collections out to bring out new things,’” she said. “So the idea is to build ongoing programs and exhibits and change them out every couple months so people are re-engaged to come back and participate in outreach programs and after school programs.”
Additionally, the museum has used the time to upgrade some of its technology, apply for more grants, repaint the building, and revamp the gift shop.
The museum’s new Director of Collections, Charlsey Frahm, said staff and volunteers have been going through lots of boxes to document what it has in its collections, and have been doing lots of cleaning along the way. Though they have made significant progress since December, Frahm said it will be a long-term ongoing project for the museum.
“Through that we should be able to figure out new exhibits. It is going to be a daunting process, for sure,” Frahm said.
Accessible archives
Another long term project museum staff has been chipping away at while closed has been working and planning to make digital copies of various resources in the museum’s collection to make them more accessible to the public.
“We have lots of magazines and lots of books that have been collected over the years,” Frahm said. “There is some great information about the local area and Arizona itself, so if we could make kind of a research library that would be great. But it would takes years with all the grants and technology we would have to get here at the museum.”
