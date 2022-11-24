Jillian Usher

Life-long Lake Havasu City resident Jillian Usher was named the new permanent executive director of the Lake Havasu Museum of History in October, after leading the museum as the interim director for a little less than a year.

 Michael Zogg/Today’s News-Herald

Jillian Usher has a passion for preserving Lake Havasu City’s past, and is now charged with leading the Lake Havasu Museum of History into the future as the nonprofit’s permanent executive director.

Usher had been serving as the museum’s interim director since November 2021, until the Board of Directors decided to offer Usher the position permanently during its meeting this October.

