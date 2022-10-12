Outboard World Championships

Boats in the eighth running of the Outboard World Championships in Lake Havasu City tear away from the pit areas in November 1971. The powerboat racing event will return as the Lake Havasu Classic Outboard Championships on Oct. 14-16.

 News-Herald archives

It is going to be another busy weekend out on Lake Havasu.

Starting Friday and running all the way until Sunday, is the historic Lake Havasu Classic Outboard Championships. This is the second year the championship is being put on after it was resurrected last year as part of the 50th anniversary celebration for the London Bridge in Lake Havasu City.

