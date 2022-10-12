It is going to be another busy weekend out on Lake Havasu.
Starting Friday and running all the way until Sunday, is the historic Lake Havasu Classic Outboard Championships. This is the second year the championship is being put on after it was resurrected last year as part of the 50th anniversary celebration for the London Bridge in Lake Havasu City.
According to event organizer Tim Seebold over 50 racers from across the United States and Canada will compete in one of the championship’s three classes: Formula 1, Formula Lights and Tri-Hull.
Festivities kick off on Friday night with a Pit Party Meet and Greet from 4 to 8 p.m. at The Nautical Beachfront Resort which is hosting this year’s championship just as it did in the 1960s. Seebold says the meet and greet will offer a chance for fans to get to meet drivers and their teams and learn more about what goes into outboard racing.
The next day, the opening ceremony for the event is scheduled for at 12:30 p.m. with races happening after and going until 5:30 p.m.
On Sunday the finals for Formula 1 is scheduled for 2:15 p.m., the finals for Formula Lights are at 1 p.m. and the Tri-Hull finals are at 1:30 p.m.
Seebold says, like any other event does, the Outboard Championships “is working to make things bigger and better” this year. Seebold says the event is also focused on giving back to the Lake Havasu community.
One way the Lake Havasu Classic is giving back, Seebold says, is by holding a racing edition of the Kids on the Colorado River Education program at Thunderbolt Middle School on October 17. Over 400 seventh graders will get the chance for an up close look at the racing boats and participate in six educational pods covering topics such as racing safety, mechanics and race management.
The Outboard Championships is also hosting a Year End Awards Banquet on Monday evening at The Nautical Beachfront Resort. Doors open for the event at 5 p.m. for a cocktail hour and tickets cost $95 per person.
Spectators are able to watch the races for free either on land or water. According to Seebold the best place to watch on land is at The Nautical and on water the best places are the no wake zones around Thompson Bay.
