The Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a pair of requests from businesses that would allow a manufactured home display and sales office to go in near the northernmost city limits along State Route 95, and a separate request to rezone about 10 acres on Victoria Farms Road to a light industrial district.
Stanton, California-based 5 Star Homes, and Desert Land Group, are requesting a major conditional use permit to allow for the company’s plans to locate six model manufactured homes and a sales office on the 1.27 acre property located at the southwest corner of SR 95 and London Bridge Road. A letter of intent signed by Vice President of Sales and Marketing Laura Whitehead says the manufactured homes on display would range from about 400 to 1,600 square feet. The plan also calls for a 1,800 square foot manufactured home that will serve as a sales office.
“Our purpose would be to educate the community on manufactured housing as well as to sell and install homes for our clients,” Whitehead wrote in the letter of intent. “This location will serve as a model home display center only and there will not be anybody living in the homes.”
The entrance to the property would come from Showplace Avenue. The site plan also includes seven regular parking spaces in addition to a handicapped parking spot and some landscaping around the perimeter of the property. Parking and landscaping would undergo further scrutiny as part of the design review process.
According to the staff report, a manufactured home sales facility is considered part of the “Heavy Vehicle and Equipment Sales, Rental, or Service” category. Such businesses are allowed within general commercial zones – like the general commercial/planned development on Showplace Avenue – but it must first have a conditional use permit approved.
The commission will also consider a request to rezone about 10 acres located at 2200 Victoria Farms from agriculture-preservation to light industrial. According to the staff report, the agriculture zoning has been in place since the property became part of the city, but the city’s general plan map designates the area as “Employment,” which the report says suggests that industrial uses are appropriate. The property is currently surrounded by agriculture-preservation zoning to the east, an industrial zone to the south and to the west, and light industrial zoning to the north.
The request was submitted by Andrew Lunsford. According to meeting documents, the plan is to use the property as a storage yard for Johnson Manley Havasu Lumber’s construction materials.
The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on each of the requests, before taking a vote to recommend approval or denial. The commission’s request will be forwarded to the City Council, which will hold another public hearing at a future council meeting before making a final decision.
Today’s meeting will be held in the council chambers, located in the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd, at 9 a.m. The meeting is open for members of the public to attend in person, or it can be viewed live on channel 4, or streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv. Comments on any item up for a public hearing can be delivered in person during the meeting, or they can be emailed to cityclerk@lhcaz.gov at least one hour prior to the start of the meeting.
