The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Jan. 31
Roger Perez-Cruz
Time: 11:31 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft (F) and Fraudulent Schemes/Artifices (F)
Derald Meister
Time: 3:46 p.m.
Charge(s): Forgery-Possession of Forgery Tool (F), Narcotic Drugs-Possession for Sale (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F) x2.
Feb. 1
Jenelle O’Neil
Time: 2:35 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting (F) and Traffic Stolen Property (F)
Robert Sauls
Time: 2:03 A.M.
Charge(s): Driving with a Suspended/Revoked/Cancelled License (M)
Joshua Bagley
Time: 11:25 a.m.
Charge(s): Theft-Unlawful Means of Transportation (F)
Ryan Phillips
Time: 3:19 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M)
Feb. 2
Daaron Mills
Time: 1:48 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (F)
Mark Whitaker
Time: 2:46 a.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Violation (M)
