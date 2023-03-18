The sounds of the Big Band era will fill the hall of Lake Havasu’s Performing Arts Center as The Lake Havasu Regional Orchestra’s new LHRO Big Band takes the stage under the direction of Art Swanson, for its first concert, Sunday at 3 p.m. It’s been said that Jazz, as an art-form is “America’s gift to the world”, and nothing exemplified that notion like the swing era, when the bands of Count Basie, Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman, Tommy Dorsey, Duke Ellington and many others performed for enthusiastic audiences around the world. More recently, bands such as Wynton Marsalis’ Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, the WDR Big Band out of Germany, The Navy Band and countless regional bands have also carried on the tradition.
In this upcoming debut performance, the sixteen-piece LHRO Big Band, comprised mainly of musicians from the Regional Orchestra and the Symphonic Winds, will pay homage to the great bands, past and present. The audience will be treated to such favorites as “In the Mood”, “A String of Pearls”, “Cute”, “April in Paris”, “Satin Doll”, and “Moonlight in Vermont” to name just a few.
Director Art Swanson’s background is steeped in the history of the big band. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education from the University of the Pacific and his Master’s degree in Performance from the Catholic University in Washington, DC.
As a member of the U. S. Navy Band for 26 years, he performed as trombonist and soloist with the Navy Concert Band, led the Brass quintet and served as Tour Director for the Navy’s six performing units. He has performed in every state in the US on national tours, as well as many performances in the Washington DC area.
After retiring from the Navy, Art moved to Kingman Arizona to teach on the Hualapai Reservation, in Peach Springs. Later, he taught band for Mohave Community College, conducted the Kingman Community Band for 12 years and presently conducts the Lake Havasu Regional Orchestra.
LHRO Big Band Concert information:
When: Sunday March 19, 2023 at 3PM
Where: Lake Havasu High School’s Performing Arts Center (PAC), 2675 S. Palo Verde Blvd.
Tickets: $10.00 each, students and children admitted free. Tickets are available at the box office just prior to the concert, or in advance at Sound Bank Electronics.
For more information, call Steve at 928-486-7368
and the armed services jazz bands such as the Air Force’s Airmen of Note, the Army Field Band,
