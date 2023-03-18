Today’s News-Herald

The sounds of the Big Band era will fill the hall of Lake Havasu’s Performing Arts Center as The Lake Havasu Regional Orchestra’s new LHRO Big Band takes the stage under the direction of Art Swanson, for its first concert, Sunday at 3 p.m. It’s been said that Jazz, as an art-form is “America’s gift to the world”, and nothing exemplified that notion like the swing era, when the bands of Count Basie, Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman, Tommy Dorsey, Duke Ellington and many others performed for enthusiastic audiences around the world. More recently, bands such as Wynton Marsalis’ Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, the WDR Big Band out of Germany, The Navy Band and countless regional bands have also carried on the tradition.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.