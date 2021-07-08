The drought in Arizona has led to lower levels in waterways throughout the region, but Lake Havasu remains consistent – which could bring more visitors to the area.
“Lake Mead being down is bringing more people to Lake Havasu,” said Lake Havasu State Park Manager Dan Roddy. “We’ve had more phone calls and conversations with people that have typically been to Lake Mead and are coming to Lake Havasu because they’re not having to address those issues that they’re seeing at Lake Mead.
“We’re definitely seeing an influx of people due to Lake Mead having issues.”
According to an emailed newsletter from GoLakeHavasu, the water level on Lake Havasu – a 45-mile long waterway along the Colorado River – is 98% full while other lakes like Powell and Mead are both under 40% of their reservoir storage. Despite the obvious marketing advantage for Lake Havasu tourism, GoLakeHavasu CEO Terence Concannon said the tourism bureau isn’t using the drought to attract boaters and other visitors.
“We know with the drought going on in our neighboring lakes that we will get that business anyway,” Concannon said. “Lake Havasu is just a special place for a lot of special people so they probably wouldn’t go anywhere else. But no, we haven’t changed our advertising tactics this summer.”
While boaters love the consistent water levels of Lake Havasu, the lake is managed to maintain proper river flow and water diversion. The lake’s water levels protect the Parker Dam and the pumping stations at the south end of the lake, where water is diverted as drinking water for millions of people in Southern California and the Phoenix area.
“Lake Havasu is a drinking water reservoir and federal law, I believe, says it can’t go below a certain level,” Concannon said. “So we’re just happy that the lake levels in Lake Havasu are staying the same so we can operate as a world class tourism destination that we are.”
Thousands of visitors flocked to Havasu for the Fourth of July and after the busy three-day holiday weekend, Concannon said the amount of visitors could rival or beat last year’s numbers. After talking with hoteliers and restaurateurs, Concannon said this year’s Independence Day provided a “record weekend” for those businesses.
“I think our recovery from tourism is complete,” Concannon said. “In fact, I think we’ll see record numbers throughout the summer.”
Boat traffic has decreased in Havasu since the Fourth of July weekend, leading some locals to take advantage of the slower traffic on the lake. Troy Williams, 53, was boating on the lake Wednesday with his brother Mike Brownell, 51.
Williams and Brownell usually stay away from the water when there’s heavy boat traffic, typically on the weekends and holidays.
“(We could) have a good time without the big worry of all the crazy (traffic),” Williams said.
According to Roddy, Lake Havasu State Park has received over 500,000 visitors during its last fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2020 and concluded on June 30, 2021. The first half of the fiscal year occurred when Havasu had an influx of visitors from California with the state being shut down with covid-19 restrictions. The second half included some events, but they were scaled down including the Rockabilly Reunion. A scaled down version of the Havasu Balloon Festival & Fair was planned, but most of it was canceled because of windy conditions that affected the balloon glow and movie.
During the park’s fiscal year in 2020, Roddy said the park received 540,000 visitors. In the early months of 2020, before covid-19 shut downs and cancellations, Havasu had a complete special event season including the annual Balloon Festival, Rockabilly Reunion, Buses by the Bridge, Bluegrass by the Beach and a country music event.
“We still had over a half million visitors,” Roddy said of the park’s 2021 fiscal year. “That means that a gap of about 70,000 plus visitors all came from our day-to-day visitation. So our special events went down by about 70,000 and it was made up by individual people coming out to the park for outdoor recreation.”
