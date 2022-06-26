Kari Lake, the frontrunner in the Republican primary for Arizona governor, condemned the growing cultural clout of drag queens, jumping into the latest social grievance taking hold on the right. But her comments were quickly condemned by one of the most popular drag performers in Phoenix, who says Lake is a hypocrite. Richard Stevens, who performs as Barbra Seville, said Lake regularly attended drag shows and even hired him to dress as Marilyn Monroe at a private party and brought her young daughter. He posted photos on his social media accounts of Lake posing with drag queens and screenshots of his conversations with her.