Dispersed among the waters of Lake Havasu are 27 lighthouses that are smaller replicas of their well-known American counterparts. The replicas are created after lighthouses that are located on the West Coast, the East Coast and the Great Lakes regions. The lighthouses, which are Coast Guard-approved navigational beacons, provide additional safety to boaters who frequent the water during times of low or no light.
Education Speaker Lyndia LeCours says there are 28 lighthouses seen on the lake but only 27 are under her nonprofit organization, Lake Havasu Lighthouse Club.
The first lighthouse that was erected near the Lake Havasu Marina inspired locals of Lake Havasu City to form their current organization in 2000. This led the members to begin brainstorming the process to bring working lighthouses to the area.
“When I moved here 22 years ago, it was pitch black around the island. You couldn’t see the shoreline at all,” LeCours said. “[The Lighthouse Club] was strictly created for safety on the lake.”
LeCours joined the nonprofit in 2014 and has since held the roles of education speaker, webpage manager and treasurer, although the latter is a title she previously held.
“I’m also the contact person with the Chamber of Commerce when people want to know about our lighthouses,” LeCours added.
The most recent lighthouse that the nonprofit built was sponsored by the family of Robert P. McCulloch, Havasu’s founder and most notable pioneer. The lighthouse is named Angel’s Gate after the original that is based in Los Angeles. Havasu’s version is located on the Chemehuevi Indian Reservation on the west side of site six.
“It’s made out of sheet metal which is what we’re making all of them out of now,” LeCours said. “That one was a little over $10,000.”
Each of the lighthouses created under LHLC are sponsored by different community members and chosen based on the preference of the donors. The nonprofit does not receive funding from the state or the city, rather they rely on donations from Havasu’s residents.
“Each one of [the lighthouses] has a plaque of who dedicated it, what the name of it is and who sponsored it,” LeCours said. “They paid us money to sponsor it and they chose what lighthouse they wanted us to build.”
LeCours is often asked to be a speaker for local groups such as the various Rotary Clubs and the Western Welcome Club of Arizona. She does not ask for donations during her speaking engagements but finds the community to be gracious each time she is asked to speak.
“I don’t go out for the money but it happens to come back to us which is really nice,” LeCours said. “Our biggest purpose is to educate [the public] that they are working lighthouses.”
Aside from sponsorships for the lighthouses, LHLC publishes a 33-page booklet that sells for $10 at the Lake Havasu City Visitor Center. LeCours says that the visitor center supports her nonprofit’s purpose and allows them to set up a jar where visitors can deposit donations. The booklet contains information about the original lighthouses as well as the replicas and where they are located.
“We’ve sold at least 1,600 of them,” LeCours continued. “It’s an expense to put it out. There’s no advertisers in it at all.”
One downside to the lighthouses is the easy access that lends itself to vandalizers. LeCours says that some lighthouses are prime targets for graffiti and other types of physical destruction. The lighthouse that is located by Pilot Rock was recently damaged, LeCours states. She mentions that her group will have to work on rebuilding it once the hot weather subsides.
“This one they toppled the top off of, that’s probably the first one that’s been damaged down river at all,” LeCours said. “Right now, BLM has a beacon there so people still are safe.”
The nonprofit plans on adding posts to all of their lighthouses to prevent further vandalism. LeCours says that destruction was an afterthought when the group decided to build the navigational beacons.
“They went up for a good reason. They went up to look good and provide safety,” LeCours said. “The biggest thing we worried about was somebody crawling on them and falling and hurting themselves. The [vandalism] came in later.”
Despite the negative attention the lighthouses have received over the years, tourists still travel to the area to view the smaller replicas in person. LeCours says this adds to the tourism aspect of Havasu and helps bring in business for local accomodations.
“There’s a group called the New England Lighthouse Lovers,” LeCours said. “They come out here with 44 members to Havasu just to see our lighthouses. They stay two nights at least in Havasu just to see our replicas.”
Other groups from New Jersey and California frequent the replicas that are situated around Lake Havasu. LeCours mentions that people also use her group’s lighthouses as backdrops for graduation photos and other special ceremonies.
“If they call and they tell me they’re going to have a wedding and ask for permission, we go out and we clean up the area,” LeCours added. “We clean the area all the time but if we know they’re going to have a wedding, we personally send people out and make sure it’s beautiful for them.”
The safety factor that the lighthouses bring makes it easier when emergencies arise. Lecours has been approached by at least six residents who have told her that the lighthouses have saved their lives when traveling after dark.
“When you call with a medical or a boat emergency, [the police department] asks you if you can see a lighthouse,” LeCours said. “If you can describe a lighthouse that you can see, they know where you are.”
LHLC has a designated master builder that studies the original lighthouses that are replicated. After a scaled down blueprint is created, LeCours and the other members of her group work on building the replicas by hand. Since most of the members are older in age, LeCours will sometimes outsource help for building the lighthouses.
“We’re too old to climb ladders anymore,” LeCours said. “We’re having now to reach out to organizations if we have a project to paint a 30 foot high lighthouse.”
The nonprofit currently has approximately 40 members with 25 members active every month, LeCours states. Those who have sponsored a lighthouse gain a lifetime membership to LHLC.
“We’re all volunteers,” LeCours said. “We’re just dedicated to making sure our lighthouses are clean and lit and beautiful.”
For more information on the lighthouses and how you can help, visit their website at lh-lighthouseclub.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.