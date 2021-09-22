Although major reservoirs are expected to continue to see water levels fall over the next few years, Lake Havasu’s stores are some of the most secure on the river system.
In July, Kristen Johnson, the Colorado River manager for the Arizona Department of Water Resources, told Today’s News-Herald that Havasu’s water level is always kept between 445 and 449 feet above sea level to provide consistent water service for the Metropolitan Water District’s Whitsett Intake Pumping Plant, which requires a consistent elevation.
Lake Havasu City water consultant Doyle Wilson said there are currently no plans he is aware of that include drawing down the water level in Lake Havasu.
“If Lake Mead got down to deadpool level, which is right around 850 to 900 feet, I would assume there would be a very diminished amount of water coming out of Lake Mead,” Wilson said. “So in that eventuality, if it happens, yeah we might see some problems all the way down here.”
But he said before reaching Lake Havasu, other reservoirs such as Lake Mohave, north of Bullhead City would likely be drawn down first.
“It is a storage basin just like Havasu but it doesn’t have any diversions out of it. So it could stand to lose water before we would,” Wilson said. “The main reason to not lower the levels very far on Lake Havasu is that the Metropolitan Water District, in particular, would be high and dry. Since California has senior water rights on the river, I think the very last thing that would happen before the whole system crashes is Lake Havasu would diminish its water levels.”
Lake Havasu City
Although the lake itself is likely to remain full for the foreseeable future, the amount of water available to Lake Havasu City in future years is still a little uncertain. Wilson told the City Council during a work session last week that the city’s annual water entitlement, totaling just over 28,580 acre feet of water, is enough to sustain the city at its estimated buildout population of 96,000. But he warned that how those water entitlements will be affected in future shortage situations is anything but clear.
During the work session the City Council directed staff to begin putting together an action plan for future public hearings and discussions. The end goal is for the city to adopt a plan, so residents and businesses have a better idea of how the city will react, and what will be asked of citizens, under various water shortage conditions.
Although a tier 1 water shortage was declared on the Lower Colorado River for 2022, Lake Havasu City is expected to have plenty of water available to it for normal operations next year.
