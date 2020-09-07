Lake Havasu Unified School District board member John Masden will keep his seat for the remainder of his term while he continues his recovery from a serious biking accident back in May. However, if he is unable to take the oath of office for his next term come January, his seat will be opened.
Board President Lisa Roman announced the update at the latest school board meeting, held Aug. 18. The LHUSD school board has been faced with tough decisions during Masden’s absence, including the task of reopening schools in the midst of a public health emergency.
“As many of you know, John Masden has been unable to attend our meetings since his accident in May,” Roman said. “The Mohave County School Superintendent Mike File has classified his absence as a discretionary vacancy, which means that Mr. Masden’s seat on our governing board belongs to him until his term expires.”
File explained that “a military deployment, accident and recovery” are all situations that qualify for a discretionary vacancy. According to police at the time of Masden’s accident, he suffered life-threatening injuries, from which he is still recovering from. But Masden hopes he can return to serving on the board soon.
Masden was elected to the board in 2016, and his current term expires on Dec. 31. He was one of three candidates this year to run for three open seats on the board, so his next term is scheduled to start Jan. 1, 2021.
“In January, he must take the oath of office,” File said. “If he cannot physically take the oath, the seat will be declared vacant and the board will select a replacement.”
File said he has seen situations similar to this “many, many times” in his 24 years in office. In other vacancy situations, boards would select a replacement, he explained.
“Normally, boards select a person to fill a vacancy and give me the name for vetting,” File explained. “I can decline the person and fill myself, or call for an election. When it is an election year and in the final month of the petition process, I ask boards to leave seats open so the citizens of a community can elect a replacement.”
The next school board meeting will be held Sept. 15 at the Lake Havasu High School Performing Arts Center.
