Schools in Lake Havasu City have a new sex education policy. Now comes the hard part.
At its meeting Tuesday, the governing board of the Lake Havasu Unified School District unanimously approved the district’s Family Life Education policy. It will appear in the schools’ policy manual.
Now that that document is formally approved, the next step is to develop a sex education curriculum. After the meeting, Superintendent Diana Asseier said she didn’t expect that to happen until after winter break. She said devising a curriculum will require a significant amount of work, but there’s no need for the district to reinvent the wheel.
“I expect that we’ll look at other districts to see what their curriculums look like as we try to put together one of our own,” Asseier said.
In the meantime, no sex education classes are scheduled in the district until a new course of study is developed.
The new curriculum will strictly follow the governing board’s definition of Family Life Education, which is:
“Family Life Education, Sex Education, at LHUSD refers to teaching students between 5th and 12th grade about human reproduction. This includes the male and female anatomy, intercourse, human gestation, and birth. Family Life Education also includes reproductive health, STD prevention, pregnancy prevention, adoption, and prenatal health.
The curriculum will not include sexual lifestyles.”
Sex education for fifth graders would be strictly limited to discussions about puberty and hygiene practices.
All instruction will be delivered by board-approved instructors. Specifically, no entities outside of the district will teach students. Guest speakers will be permitted with board approval.
